Ikorodu youths decries exclusion from LG service commission

Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) has charged the Lagos State Government to ensure that a representative from Ikorodu division is included in the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission (LSLGSC).

 

The Division was excluded from the list of nominees for the Commission released last week by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri–Okunola.

 

The group, which has petitioned the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu, on the exclusion of the Ikorodu Division from the newly constituted LSLGSC,  held a press conference, to further appeal to the Governor for inclusion of the Division on the Commission.

 

At the press conference, Kunle Adelabu, Mrs. Rukayat Akinpelu–Onabanjo and Mr. Ahmed Olalekan Aroyewun, who addressed members of the press on behalf of the group on the issue of the exclusion and other matters affecting the Division, also sympathised with the Governor on the loss suffered by the State during the recent #EndSARS protest, while also commending the way disasters have been handled so far this year by the Sanwo–Olu’s administration.

