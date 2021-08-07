Ikot Abasi: Akwa Ibom’s Black Gold left in the lurch

The recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State was a colourful and successful one with a befitting end, a tour of Ikot Abasi, one of the tourist enclaves of the state.

Visiting Ikot Abasi a day after the stimulating presentation of Ghanaian former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, on ‘The Bridge of No Return,’ in which she gave fascinating details of how her country, Ghana, in 2018, initiated a project known as ‘the year of return,’ latching on her slave trade history to promote tours to the country, with about one million Diasporas attracted to the country.

Ikot Abasi, a former slave colony, with rich history and relics of the dark era still in place no doubt bears similarities with some of Ghana’s slave trade colonies, such as Elmina Castel. Therefore, Ikot Abasi, which was highly recommended by Afeku as the right destination for Akwa Ibom to restart it tourism, was a perfect way of drawing home the lessons from the presentation and inspiration to follow through her recommendations to Nigeria government and NATOP members.

The take off point on this fateful day was De Castle Hotel on Ewet Housing Estate were most of the delegates were lodged. Joseph Utin, tourism operator and publisher, was one of the tour guides. By 12.07noon the tour buses eased their way through the estate, for the over one hour trip to Ikot Abasi, which is one of the 31 local government areas of the state, gliding through smooth and well – paved tarred roads.

Yes, well – paved tarred roads all the way. That is one of the features any visitor to Akwa Ibom State would easily attest to as everywhere you travel through, from Uyo, the state capital, to the rural communities, you have the good fortunate of enjoying what the people have come to tagged as one of the benefits of democracy.

As we drove through the roads with easy, inching deeper into the inner recesses of the rural communities, savouring the suffusing natural bliss, some with pure rustic platitudes and others bearing tales of admixture of pristine and modern tinges, Utin enlivened the journey with his different tales about the state and what to expect at the destination.

In no time, we glide effortlessly into the sleeping community of Ikot Abasi, and being Sunday, the town was quiet but for few people mingling around while the market square was just about getting set for the business of the day as the people make their way one after the other to the make shift market. We made a stop at the foot of the Amalgamation Resort, which is actually like an enclave that bears the colonial imprint of the town as well as its slave trade history and relics, for which the town is noted, the major attraction that has brought us to the town.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of the local government council, Elder Joshua Affi and his team, who expressed delight over the visit. The whole stretch down to the riverside, which then was known as British Consulate but now Marina Road, was all occupied by the British colonial masters.

It was certainly a choice area with its exclusivity and natural aplomb. The first port of call was the building housing the office used by Governor Frederick Lugard. Getting past the not too attractive and decrepit structure, with fallen roof tops and gapping steps and body structure, other colonial structures located with the neighbourhood are not spared of the same fate, you walked to the office which still holds some of the personal and official effects of Lugard.

One of such is the radio that was used for communication and also the type writer while at the frontage of the building are large portraits of Lugard in his official colonial governor general attire and another of his pretty wife, Flora Shaw, in a flowing white gown with hat. Also is a framed write up of the history of the place to give a visitor an idea of the glorious past.

Walking down the long stretch of road to the riverbank are what once served as the colonial quarters, which have been turned to other uses, such as Nigerian Police outpost and living quarters by the people. One of the most aghast and energy sapping, of course, representing the dark era, but most emotive and what has become a witness of some sorts of the past colonial and slave history of the people, which would never been forgotten in a hurry, is the cenotaph built in honour of the over 500 women that were murdered in broad day light by the colonial masters for demanding for their rights as humans to be respected. It is a play back of the famous Aba Women Riot of 1929.

The gory tale of Aba saga still resonates with many people today, whereas the riot and attendant deaths that followed in its wake happened not only in Aba but across some of the major towns and cities of the then Eastern region of Nigeria. Ikot Abasi was one of such locations and as narrated in a fitful and mournful voice by one of the oldest women in the community, Mrs. Edith Ettete, who now works with the local government. According to her, over 500 women were gunned down by the colonial masters on December 16, 1929 for standing up for their rights.

They were given a mass burial with a mock mass burial grave as represented by the cenotaph built in their memory some years back. Every December 16 the community holds remembrance service in honour of these unknown women. With the only known face and name among them being Madam Udoma, who was the mother of the late renowned Nigerian Justice, Udo Udoma, who was also the first Supreme Court Judge and Governor General of Uganda and the father of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, a former minister under President Mohammadu Buhari.

Another relic that bears witness to the slave trade era is the ‘Bridge of No Return’ at the foot of the jetty by the riverbank. It has a floating bunker that was used then to store slaves that were ready to be ferried across the Atlantic by the slave masters. By the foot of the bridge is a signpost that has a short history of the dark era as a reminder to all visitors. While in the bush behind one of the abandoned buildings are the scale and other measuring instruments mounted on a tree that was said to be used in measuring the weight and height of the slaves in order to determine their selling price before they were transferred to the holding bay or bunker by the bridge.

While heading back to the buses we made a detour to the courtyard that harbours what is now known as the colonial pot, a very big pot with a deep innards that was said to have been used in preparing food then for the slaves. Another colonial relic in the town is the colonial cemetery where the dead colonial masters were buried. As we headed back to Uyo, the market that was gathering momentum as we sauntered into the town was now in full moon and we could hear the haranguing of voices as the people exchange pleasantries and drive hard bargains. Some of the people, particularly the women in our bus, wanted a stopover for them to visit the market and buy some items but their wish could not be accommodated as that was not factored into the trip.

As one ruminates on the tour, you come away with the feeling that Ikot Abasi is rich in colonial history and slave trade relics that would make the day of any tourist, especially tourists from the Diaspora seeking a closure to their ancestral homes, but you feel the rot visited these relics and the fact that they have for years been left in the lurch and if something fast is not done to reclaim the community and those facilities, which are fast dilapidating, there will be nothing to reckon with in the community and the hope of re-enacting the ‘year of return’ as recommended by Afeku, will be a mirage.

But for the Chairman of the LGA, Affi, there are plans to reclaim the town and make it a thriving tourist destination. He disclosed that when he newly assumed office as chairman of the council, one of his first assignments was to promote the tourism of the town, which according to him, yielded fruit with the visit of some high profile tourists, which included officials of UN.

He is aware of the need to not only preserve and protect the history and relics but give a new face to the facilities, which are almost going extinct, as he has designed a grand plan for this purpose. However, lack of fund, he said is a major constraint. He looks to attracting partnership for this purpose not only from the state government, which he said has been of great assistance over the years but also from the federal government and private sector stakeholders as well as corporate bodies.

