Ikot Ekpene leaders endorse senatorial bid of Barr. Enoidem

The Senatorial ambition of Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem received a boost last Tuesday when leaders under the aegis of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Leaders Forum endorsed him as the preferred candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

In a communique signed by 88 leaders of the Forum, including the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo; an APC party leader, Atuekong Don Etiebet; Senator representing the Akwa Ibom Senatorial District, Senator Chris Ekpenyong; Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien; Senator Alloysius Etok and Dr. Amadu Attai, among other prominent leaders of the Senatorial District, it was agreed that the Abak Federal Constituency, which has never produced a representative in the Senate in the fourth republic, should have their turn.

The leaders, who cut across political parties and the four Federal Constituencies of the Senatorial District, said that they have unanimously, irrespective of political affiliations, endorsed and adopted Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem of Abak Federal Constituency to be voted as Senator, to represent the district.

In adopting Barr. Enoidem, the forum further said that only Abak Federal Constituency has never had a representative, whereas, Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, represented for four years, Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency represented for 12 years, while Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency represented the senatorial district for eight years.

Also, it mentioned that “when it was the turn of Abak Federal Constituency in 2007, they were persuaded to allow their Ibibio brothers from Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency to have a shot, as a sacrifice and balance to enable the then Governor Godswill Akpabio, win the elections for the two terms he served.”

While calling on voters in the senatorial district to use their PVCs in Saturday’s election to enforce the decision of the forum by voting for Barr. Enoidem, the forum frowned at the action of Senator Godswill Akpabio from Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, for not listening to the voice of reasoning, brotherliness, fairness and equity in the district, to drop his ambition to contest again, but to give a chance to Abak Federal Constituency that has not tasted the seat in 63 years.”

The leaders therefore, advised that in the interest of the peace, unity, progress and harmonious co-existence of the Senatorial District, no one from the other three constituencies should contest the 2023 Senatorial election.

The forum, however, acknowledged and commended “all sons and daughters of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District for their efforts, personally and collectively towards the development of the senatorial district from 1960 till date mostly on zoning of the Senatorial seat that has always fostered peace and unity in the district.”

Like this: Like Loading...