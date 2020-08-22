Ikota residents pray over faulty transformer

A video making rounds on social media shows the moment residents of Ikota Housing estate in Ajah, Lagos state, converged for prayers over the faulty transformer in their area.

A Twitter user @Kay_Tylor who posted the video online, stated that Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) officials brought four different transformers to their area and the four had gone bad, throwing them into perpetual darkness.

This prompted the residents to converge to pray against the principalities and powers causing the transformers to go bad all the time.

“4 transformers bad in 1yr. The Ikota Housing Estate community in Ajah Lagos, had to result to prayers. Divine intervention desperately sought. @Gidi_Traffic @ EKEDP”, she tweeted.

