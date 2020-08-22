Arts & Entertainments

Ikota residents pray over faulty transformer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A video making rounds on social media shows the moment residents of Ikota Housing estate in Ajah, Lagos state, converged for prayers over the faulty transformer in their area.

A Twitter user @Kay_Tylor who posted the video online, stated that Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) officials brought four different transformers to their area and the four had gone bad, throwing them into perpetual darkness.

 

This prompted the residents to converge to pray against the principalities and powers causing the transformers to go bad all the time.

“4 transformers bad in 1yr. The Ikota Housing Estate community in Ajah Lagos, had to result to prayers. Divine intervention desperately sought. @Gidi_Traffic @ EKEDP”, she tweeted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How Chukwubuike emerged winner of Stimulus Prize for New Writing

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a very rigorous screening, Mr. Chidozie Chukwubuike was announced winner of the maiden edition of Stimulus Prize for New Writing, for his poem’s poem “The Global Stab”. The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF), which was created by like minds to bring all […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: I almost committed suicide because of cyberbullying

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian music star, Ubi Franklin says he attempted suicide several years ago over cyberbullying. The serial entrepreneur made this known via his Twitter page recently, while reacting to the viral video of a young man, Izu, reading his suicide note minutes before he killed himself. Franklin said he was bullied on social media a few […]
Arts & Entertainments

Russo Brothers invite ‘Ikorodu Bois’ to the premiere of Extraction 2

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian social media sensation, ‘The Ikorodu Bois’, have received yet another international recognition following their remake of the Russo Brothers’ ‘Extraction 2’ trailer. In a tweet that has since gone viral, the Russo brothers expressed their excitement at the remake and officially invited the comedy trio to the world premiere of their Netflix action film […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: