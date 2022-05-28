News

Ikotun Senior High 2004 old student body donates photocopier machine to school to alma mater

As part of efforts aimed at improving educational standards, Ikotun Senior High School Old Students Association, Class of 2004, has donated a multifunctional photocopier machine to their alma mater. Speaking during the donation in Lagos recently, Taiwo Francis, president of the association, stated that the photocopier machine, which was brand new, was part of their contribution to the progress of their alma mater. He said they are also working on promoting goal four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

He disclosed that having received qualitative education from the school, it behooves them to remember their secondary school and give back. The association said they would be visiting the school regularly and ensuring that they also engage the students by giving career talks on how they could excel in their chosen fields of endeavours. The 2004 old students association also disclosed plans to kick-start a mentoring and vocational training programme for graduating students and it has been highly commended by the school.

 

