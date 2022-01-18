Metro & Crime

Ikoyi Building collapse: Lagosians still await govt’s White Paper 2 weeks after

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Almost two weeks after the six-man tribunal of inquiry investigating the collapse of a 21-storey structure on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which claimed over 40 lives, submitted its report, the Lagos State government is yet to come up with a white paper on the panel’s recommendations.

The state government just as it did in the #EndSARS panel’s report, promised to issue a white paper on the findings and recommendations of the panel.

 

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on January 5 received the panel’s report with a promise to implement recommendations in order to forestall recurrence of such tragedy in the state.

 

The governor, thereafter set up a four-man committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer, as a first step to the implementation of the report submitted by the Panel chairman, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner.

 

The building collapsed on November 1, 2021. He said the committee would bring forward a report to  be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council. Other members of the committee are Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who is an architect.

 

While presenting the report, Ayinde pointed out that most incidences of building collapse are rooted in the collapse of values, morals and ethics, which the state, and indeed Nigeria, needs to work on to avert needless death and sorrow.

 

He added that those who were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that due process was followed failed in one way or the other at different times, which led to the recurrent decimal of building collapse tragedies.

 

Ayinde, however, sought the protection of its members, saying it acted strictly based on the information at its disposal and would not want to be labeled as the villains for discharging the assignment without sentiments and prejudices.

 

Findings by New Telegraph had also revealed that top officials of the Lagos State government were indicted in the collapse of the 21-storey building.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

18 UITH nurses, seven porters contract coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 18 nurses have tested positive for COVID- 19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) of the hospital, which disclosed this, said seven supporting staff (porters) also tested positive for the novel virus. The union lamented that UITH was yet to have an isolation centre. It, […]
Metro & Crime

Armed men loot Abuja NYSC camp

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Confusion enveloped Abuja yesterday as armed hoodlums invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC )Orientation Camp in the Kubwa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The invaders stole mattresses, utensils, electronics and other items. Also, soldiers allegedly clashed with the looters at Kuje and Gwagwalada towns, while residents of the two Area Councils headquarters hurriedly […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos to auction 44 cars seized from traffic violators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state. This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile. “The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica