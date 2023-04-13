Sports

Ikoyi Club Easter holiday clinic/tourney: Organisers happy with kids’ turnout

The organisers of the ongoing Ikoyi Club 1938 Easter Holiday tennis clinic are excited about the turnout of kids for the annual event. Now in its 5th edition, the tennis clinic is organised by the elite club in collaboration with Leadway Assurance for kids between the ages of five and 16. One of the organisers revealed to our correspondent that 71 kids were present on day one just as 85 attended the technical training on Day Two.

Ikoyi Club Tennis Captain, Chizoba Onuoha, said: “We expect not less than 100 participants in total and so more kids will come even before the tournament starts on Saturday at the National Stadium in Lagos. It is an opportunity for the young ones to learn the trade and be useful to themselves and their families. The prospect is there for them to get better with tennis and that is why we preach focus and dedication to the young ones,” The tennis clinic/tournament which started on Tuesday, April 11 ends on Saturday, April 15 at the tennis courts of the prestigious club.

