Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Junior Tennis meet ends tomorrow

The Leadway Assurance Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis clinic will end tomorrow with a tournament which will see kids jostle for honours and prizes.in four categories. The week -long programme with about 100 kids participating has Friday as the last day for training/clinic while the event will be rounded off with a tournament come Saturday. . Oreva Jaden Atebe is among the participants and the 10-year-old is delighted to have improved on his serves as well as his forehand and backhand hits. “My love for tennis has grown further after learning new things in the clinic,” he added. .

For Chinyere Chukwueke, 11, her movement, among others has been enhanced after being put through the happy feet exercise. . “I have learnt a lot at this programme especially my movement which is now better With this clinic I can now play better,” she said. A parent, Mrs Tope Arogundade, noted that the programme will help build the kids’ fitness and health and she noted that the tournament aspect will build their confidence

 

