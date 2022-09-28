Ikoyi Club friends stage exhibition tennis match for Odegbami today

Friends of former Super Eagles superstar, Chief Segun Odegbami, will today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 stage a tennis exhibition match among other interesting programmes in honour of the football icon. The event is aimed at marking the 70th birthday of Odegbami in a grand style at the elite Club in Lagos. Secretary of the organizing committee of Friends, Evans Uko, noted that all arrangements have been concluded to give the football legend a befitting evening today. “We are all set and exited because the D-Day is here, we expect loads of fun and above all we are also certain the Cief Odegbami would be happy with the event we are putting together for him,” Uko said. Chairman of the committee, Tunde Fagbenle, who was outside the country arrived Nigeria only yesterday (Tuesday) on time for the event. The committee also has Labisi Abayomi, Wale Opejin, Kayode Muyiwa, Mr. Sesan Dada, Mr. Daisy Olotu, Felix Awogu and Victor Onyenkpa.
Related Articles
Man Utd know my view on transfers – Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club “know my view” about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday. While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United’s only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax, reports the BBC. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Musa: AFCON ouster hard but has made Eagles stronger
Captain Ahmed Musa has told thenff.com that though the Super Eagles’ exit from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations was a hard one for the players, there is no time for any pity-party and the shock has only made the squad stronger. “You know it is still a shock but I can assure you that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-Sports Editor seeks N20m for Kidney
A former sports editor Dipo Okubanjo, has made an appeal for help to raise N20 million for kidney transplant is currently battling for his life as he has been diagnosed with kidney disease that has left him in a dangerous health condition. At the time he fell ill, he was a media officer with Covenant […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)