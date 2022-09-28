Sports

Ikoyi Club friends stage exhibition tennis match for Odegbami today

Friends of former Super Eagles superstar, Chief Segun Odegbami, will today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 stage a tennis exhibition match among other interesting programmes in honour of the football icon. The event is aimed at marking the 70th birthday of Odegbami in a grand style at the elite Club in Lagos. Secretary of the organizing committee of Friends, Evans Uko, noted that all arrangements have been concluded to give the football legend a befitting evening today. “We are all set and exited because the D-Day is here, we expect loads of fun and above all we are also certain the Cief Odegbami would be happy with the event we are putting together for him,” Uko said. Chairman of the committee, Tunde Fagbenle, who was outside the country arrived Nigeria only yesterday (Tuesday) on time for the event. The committee also has Labisi Abayomi, Wale Opejin, Kayode Muyiwa, Mr. Sesan Dada, Mr. Daisy Olotu, Felix Awogu and Victor Onyenkpa.

 

