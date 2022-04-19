Sports

Ikoyi Club hails Leadway as junior tennis clinic serves off

The Chairman of the Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mr. Akeem Mustafa, has commended the Leadway Assurance Company for its support for tennis development. Mustafa stated this yesterday ahead of the annual Easter Holiday Junior Tennis Clinic which starts today at the tennis section of the elite club.

 

Mustafa added: “We are really happy with Leadway’s support because it is always good to give the young ones opportunity to showcase their talents at a tender age. “The last edition was wonderful and we are here again with the sponsors trying to put smiles on the faces of the children and also to teach the  kids the elementary things they have to know in the game.”

 

The annual junior tennis/ tournament is organized for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 16 with support from Leadway Assurance Company.

The opening three days will be for the clinic while the tournament will be staged in the last two days with over 100 children expected to participate.

 

In the 2021 edition of the junior tennis tournament, Benjamin Okoronkwo defeated Tele Orungbenja 7/5, 10/8 to emerge champions in the Boys U-16 event while Modupe Akinyemi defeated Omosofe Akpata 7/3, 7/4 in the girls U-16 cadre

 

