Ikoyi Club hosts Children Tennis Clinic

The tennis section of Ikoyi Club has resumes sporting activities after the effects of COVID- 19 on sports with a children clinic for the holiday period. The event, tagged Children Easter Tennis Clinic, started on Monday at the tennis section of the prestigious club. Technical Director of the event, Chris Agbim, said over 70 school kids are currently being given elementary tennis lessons on a daily basis. Agbim added: “We have 16 toprated coaches taking charge of these kids and we are sure many of them will go home will good experiences from the clinic.

“The turnout was a surprise but we are happy because the number added to the fun being experienced by the participants.” Chairman of the tennis section, Ms Maryann Chulwueke said emphasis of the clinic has been on five basic skills of forehand, backhand, serve, volley and smash. “I thank our sponsors, Leedway Assurance Plc for putting smiles on the faces of these kids who are really eager to develop their skills in the game. We believe at the end of the programme, some of these kids will continue with what they learn here to take tennis as a career,” the club chairman said. On Saturday, the clinic will end with a tournament to determine the best among the participating kids in various categories of 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16 years respectively

