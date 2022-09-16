Ikoyi Club stages one-day tennis friendly

A one-day friendly tennis tournament organised by Island Women Tennis Players Association will take place at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos Top Women tennis players in all parts of the Lagos Island will feature in the event. President of the IWTPA Nora Azubuike said yesterday that all was set for the tournament.

“We are excited to stage this event and we expect loads of fun for all players and spectators as well, ” Azubuike said Ikoyi Club will file out with Julie Kpamor and Clara Falase in the ladies singles while in the doubles, Maryann Chukwueke/ Chizoba Onuoha and Sharon Momoh/Faustina Igwebuike will file out for the club. Attractive prizes and trophies will be given to winners at the end of the tournament this evening.

