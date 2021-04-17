Sports

Ikoyi Club stages tournament to end tennis clinic

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The tournament leg of the Ikoyi club holiday tennis clinic takes place today at the temnis courts of the prestigious social club. A total of 16 coaches have been working with over 70 young tennis players in various categories since Monday April 12. The top performers during the five days intensive coaching are expected to compete for honours today. In the Girls under 10 cadre, Chinyere Chukwueke and Somto Onuoha are the stand out smashers while in the Boys under 10, E mmanuel Afammbonu and Mayomide Orungbeja are expected on parade. In the Girls under 13, Denisa Mandela – Otaru and Omotola Oladejo will be among the contestants while in the Boys under 13, Lamar BabaEko and Kobi Ajere will file out for contest. Also in the Girls under 16, Mofopefoluwa Akinyemi and Omosefe Akpata willl be among the finalists just as Louis BabaEko and Benjamin Okoronkwo will be on parade in the Boys U-16.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Akwa Utd back in Lagos after breaking Agege jinx

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two weeks after winning its first league match at the Agege Stadium in five attempts, two-time Federation Cup Champions, Akwa United, will be back in Lagos, poised for another victory on Match-day 19 against Sunshine Stars of Akure today. The Promise Keepers, unbeaten in seven matches (five wins and two draws), are third on the […]
Sports

NFF mourns Joe Erico

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigerian football was again thrown into mourning on Thursday after news broke of the death of former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico. Family sources said the flamboyant trainer of trainers and respected nurturer of talents complained of body pains and was treated for malaria, […]
Sports

I was mad when dad stopped me from joining the army –Joe Lasisi

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Former African champion, Joe Lasisi, lost just two bouts out of 27 career fights and he is considered as one of Nigeria’s best ever. His faceoff with flamboyant Jerry Okorodudu is still regarded as one of the best fights staged in the country, and the retired Assistant Superintendent of Customs told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica