Ikoyi Club stages tournament to end tennis clinic

The tournament leg of the Ikoyi club holiday tennis clinic takes place today at the temnis courts of the prestigious social club. A total of 16 coaches have been working with over 70 young tennis players in various categories since Monday April 12. The top performers during the five days intensive coaching are expected to compete for honours today. In the Girls under 10 cadre, Chinyere Chukwueke and Somto Onuoha are the stand out smashers while in the Boys under 10, E mmanuel Afammbonu and Mayomide Orungbeja are expected on parade. In the Girls under 13, Denisa Mandela – Otaru and Omotola Oladejo will be among the contestants while in the Boys under 13, Lamar BabaEko and Kobi Ajere will file out for contest. Also in the Girls under 16, Mofopefoluwa Akinyemi and Omosefe Akpata willl be among the finalists just as Louis BabaEko and Benjamin Okoronkwo will be on parade in the Boys U-16.
Related Articles
Akwa Utd back in Lagos after breaking Agege jinx
Two weeks after winning its first league match at the Agege Stadium in five attempts, two-time Federation Cup Champions, Akwa United, will be back in Lagos, poised for another victory on Match-day 19 against Sunshine Stars of Akure today. The Promise Keepers, unbeaten in seven matches (five wins and two draws), are third on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF mourns Joe Erico
Nigerian football was again thrown into mourning on Thursday after news broke of the death of former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico. Family sources said the flamboyant trainer of trainers and respected nurturer of talents complained of body pains and was treated for malaria, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I was mad when dad stopped me from joining the army –Joe Lasisi
Former African champion, Joe Lasisi, lost just two bouts out of 27 career fights and he is considered as one of Nigeria’s best ever. His faceoff with flamboyant Jerry Okorodudu is still regarded as one of the best fights staged in the country, and the retired Assistant Superintendent of Customs told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)