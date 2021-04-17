Sports

Ikoyi Club stages tourney to end tennis clinic

The tournament leg of the Ikoyi Club holiday tennis clinic takes place on Saturday at the temnis courts of the prestigious social club.
A total of 16 coaches have been working with over 70 young tennis players in various categories since Monday April 12.
The top performers during the five days intensive coaching are expected to compete for honours today.
In the Girls Under 10 cadre, Chinyere Chukwueke and Somto Onuoha
are the stand out smashers while in the Boys Under 10, Emmanuel Afammbonu and Mayomide  Orungbeja are expected on parade.
In the Girls Under 13, Denisa  Mandela – Otaru and Omotola Oladejo will be among the contestants while in the Boys Under 13, Lamar BabaEko and Kobi Ajere will file out for contest.
Also in the Girls Under 16, Mofopefoluwa Akinyemi and  Omosefe Akpata willl be among the finalists just as Louis BabaEko and  Benjamin Okoronkwo will be on parade in the Boys U-16.
Chairman Tennis Section of the club, Ms Maryann Chulwueke,  said all arrangements have been made to ensure a befitting final for the competition sponsored by Leadway Assurance Plc.
“We expect fireworks in the finals because there are many kids making good progress at the clinic,” the chairman said.

