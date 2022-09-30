Sports

Ikoyi Club Tennis Exhibition match: Fagbenle showers encomiums on Odegbami @ 70

The Chairman of the Committee of Friends for the Segun Odegbami Birthday event at Ikoyi Club, Mr Tunde Fagbenle, has described the football icon as a fully committed Nigerian. Fagbenle said Odegbami had excelled in many areas such that he is a role model to many. The event was the 70th birthday celebration of the 1980 Nations Cup gold medallist. Fagbenle said: “I was the one that brought him into tennis after his soccer playing days and since then he has been doing great and even beating me. Segun is a legend and a committed Nigerian, he has put so much into this country and it’s a shame that if it wasn’t a country like Nigeria, he would have been recognized much more.

“He is absolutely committed; he has a secondary school, an academy that is for sports, he’s a serial entrepreneur of amazing talents and capabilities that surprises me. I said we had a duty to let him know that he is being appreciated even if Nigeria is not appreciating him the way they should, at least in our own small way, let us appreciate him.

That is what this whole event is about. Friends and others put their resources together and it is only by a committee of friend in the section. We are proud of him.” An overwhelmed Odegbami showered praises on the organisers of the event and stressed that the event went beyond his expectations. “I am happy and I feel loved that some friends did all of these just to honour me on my birthday. God bless us all. Kudos to Ikoyi Club Tennis session,” Odegbami said.

 

Sports

Imeh, Marylove, cruise to CBN Open semis

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

United States-based Marylove Edwards was in fine form as she stopped the former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner Sarah Adegoke 6-2 retired to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles of the ongoing 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship. Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, […]
Sports

Classy PSG reach first Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved victory over RB Leipzig in an entertaining semi-final in Lisbon. One of Europe’s biggest spenders, but also one of the continent’s most high-profile underachievers on the grandest stage, PSG finally seized their opportunity courtesy of goals from Marquinhos, Angel di […]
Sports

Ukah applauds Okowa for Team Delta’s feat at Edo 2020

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Delta’ll host memorable festival The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described Team Delta’s triumph at the just concluded National Sports Festival as the dividends of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s consistent investment in sports from the grassroots. Chief Ukah who was at the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the […]

