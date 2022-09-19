Sports

Ikoyi Club wins one-day tennis friendly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ikoyi Club Women team at the weekend defeated the Island Women Tennis Players Association team 7-3 in a one-day tennis friendly hosted by the elite club. Two doubles and two singles matches were played with the Ikoyi Club team winning one doubles match and the two singles matches. The IWTPA team won one doubles match to secure three points in the interesting friendly which drew a large crowd at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938. Three points were awarded for each doubles with two points for every singles match won. Ikoyi Club’s Lady Captain, Chizoba Onuoha, was excited about the outcome of the friendly tennis tournament. “This is not about winning but the overall fun and excitement at the tennis courts. The women tennis players have demonstrated that we are also up to the task in the interesting game,” Onuoha said. Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Akeem Mustafa, said he was happy with the standard exhibited by the women in the competition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday. The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty. The 25-year-old was […]
Sports

EPL: Penalty controversy as Chelsea, Man United play dour draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley *Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Chelsea and Manchester United played out a dour draw in which the biggest talking point was again the use of the video assistant referee. United claimed a first-half penalty when Blues’ Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball […]
Sports

EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica