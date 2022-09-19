Ikoyi Club wins one-day tennis friendly

Ikoyi Club Women team at the weekend defeated the Island Women Tennis Players Association team 7-3 in a one-day tennis friendly hosted by the elite club. Two doubles and two singles matches were played with the Ikoyi Club team winning one doubles match and the two singles matches. The IWTPA team won one doubles match to secure three points in the interesting friendly which drew a large crowd at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938. Three points were awarded for each doubles with two points for every singles match won. Ikoyi Club’s Lady Captain, Chizoba Onuoha, was excited about the outcome of the friendly tennis tournament. “This is not about winning but the overall fun and excitement at the tennis courts. The women tennis players have demonstrated that we are also up to the task in the interesting game,” Onuoha said. Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Akeem Mustafa, said he was happy with the standard exhibited by the women in the competition.
