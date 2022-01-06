Ikoyi collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4-man c’ttee

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday set up a fourman committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, to implement the report submitted by the panel that investigated the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on November 1, 2021. Other members of the committee are Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN); and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms. Abisola Olusanya. The governor constituted the committee after receiving the report from the Chairman, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner. The governor said the committee would bring forward a report to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.
Related Articles
Group tackles Lai Mohammed on national unity
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) yesterday told the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that his actions did not show he is in any way interested in the pursuit of peace or national unity. The association said it was important that he conducted himself well in order not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IMF okays temporary extensions, modification of lending facilities
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved further extensions of temporary adjustments made to its lending frameworks in the early months of the pandemic. In a statement it issued in Washington, D.C. yesterday, the IMF said the adjustments would allow for adequate access to fund financing through emergency instruments, the General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after 20-month grounding
Boeing’s 737 MAX jet has got the approval to fly again, 20 months after it was grounded around the world, following two deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday. However, the troubled plane will not return to the skies immediately. The aviation regulator requires the planes to first be fitted with new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)