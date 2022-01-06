News

Ikoyi collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4-man c’ttee

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday set up a fourman committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, to implement the report submitted by the panel that investigated the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on November 1, 2021. Other members of the committee are Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN); and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms. Abisola Olusanya. The governor constituted the committee after receiving the report from the Chairman, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner. The governor said the committee would bring forward a report to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Group tackles Lai Mohammed on national unity

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) yesterday told the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that his actions did not show he is in any way interested in the pursuit of peace or national unity. The association said it was important that he conducted himself well in order not […]
News

IMF okays temporary extensions, modification of lending facilities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved further extensions of temporary adjustments made to its lending frameworks in the early months of the pandemic. In a statement it issued in Washington, D.C. yesterday, the IMF said the adjustments would allow for adequate access to fund financing through emergency instruments, the General […]
News

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after 20-month grounding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boeing’s 737 MAX jet has got the approval to fly again, 20 months after it was grounded around the world, following two deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday. However, the troubled plane will not return to the skies immediately. The aviation regulator requires the planes to first be fitted with new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica