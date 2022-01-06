Ikoyi collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4-man c’ttee

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday set up a fourman committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, to implement the report submitted by the panel that investigated the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on November 1, 2021. Other members of the committee are Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN); and his Agriculture counterpart, Ms. Abisola Olusanya. The governor constituted the committee after receiving the report from the Chairman, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner. The governor said the committee would bring forward a report to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

