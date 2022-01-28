ikoyi collapsed building)
Ikoyi collapsed building: Victims died before rescue operations began LASEMA

The coroner inquest into the collapsed building in Ikoyi continued at an Ikeja Court on Thursday with the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, saying none of the victims died during rescue operations. Oke-Osayintolu, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Oyetade Alexander Komolafe, said they died before the rescue operations commenced.

The 21-storey building located at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed, leaving 50 people dead. While being led in evidence by the Lagos State Building Control Agency’s A.S Odugbemi, Oke- Osayintolu said the agency in its years of existence was confronted with what he described as a classical national emergency. According to him, the rescue team he led, as mandated by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, moved into the incident area following a primary assessment, partitioning the ‘building’ into Quadrums 1 to 4 and employing Heavy and Life duty equipment.

 

