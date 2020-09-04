Ikoyi: Guild flays indiscriminate structural development

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), a pressure group of built environment professionals, has raised the alarm over indiscriminate and unsafe building developments in Osborne Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. Warning of the impeding danger posed by this development, the group called on the Lagos State Government to step up its development control activities in Ikoyi and environs, describing the building projects as “time bomb.” This is coming a few months the state authorities sealed 56 property in Ikoyi and Banana Island axis, asking owners to produce their building plan permits and evidence of certification.

Coordinator of Obalende Cell of BCPG, Mr. Tomi Ogundare, who, along with his members, took the tour of the estate to see some ongoing developments, said the identified building development seemed impressive but posed an extremely alarming concern on density, social impact, environmental impact, infrastructural impact and possibly economic threats to the society. He stated that members of the estate had also expressed worries about the danger, coupled with noncooperative posture of the owners. Ogundare said: “As it was obvious that these concerns should have been considered before statutory planning approval is issued, members of the estate’s association confirmed that when they requested to see the approved plans of the developments, the developer blatantly refused and has since been very uncooperative.

“The association even further confirmed that the developer got his development sites in the estate sealed by dint of a call that was made by the association to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, only to have them unsealed by the same ministry, after two days.” While speaking with members of the estate association, Ogundare said his group had highlighted key areas of concern, to which it has become imperative to draw the attention and action of the developers, government, residents and built environment professionals residing in the estate and nearby. According to him, the number of residents per square meter is in excess in the context of the estate.

“Furthermore, the clumsing up of buildings in an attempt to jam pack as many residents as possible, compromises even fundamental functionalities like air space,” he said. He also noted that the infrastructure and traffic management needs of the high density estate was left out. “These are areas that ought to have been checked, studied, resolved and presented before planning approval should be issued,” he said. Ogundare called the state government to brace to the occasion, saying that if proper steps were not taken, flood, infrastructure degradation, massive pollution of land and water might not be the only problems to be dealt with in the near future. Calling on government to act fast, he said that BCPG had strongly advocated building right, adding that social and environmental context should not be left unattended to. “Other threats being posed by these developments will surely have direct effects on the nearby estates – Dolphin, Osborne I, and Ilubirin – and the residents of both Osborne II and surrounding estates are, hereby called upon to rise and take the necessary actions to protect their lives and property, as well as their future from dangers that can be clearly be avoided by just being responsible,” the BCPG coordinator said.

Like this: Like Loading...