Ikoyi Obalende LCDA partners Fiam to provide Wi-Fi for residents

Ikoyi Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has partnered Fiam WIFI to launch a Free Unlimited Internet Access Programme for residents in the Ikoyi Obalende area of Lagos State in a bid to cushion the harsh economic effects of COVID-19 on residents of the community. Speaking on the partnership at the launch of the programme in the community, Executive Chairman of Ikoyi Obalende LCDA, Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal, said the LCDA was pleased to partner with Fiam WIFI to provide the community with a functional Wi-Fi network.

He explained that as part of the programme, the LCDA would facilitate the installation of Wi-Fi hotspots in selected areas of the community, including Obalende, Ijeh Market and Dolphin Estate High Rise. He said the initiative would provide residents with uninterrupted real-time access to information that can contribute positively to their health, safety and livelihood. It will also create additional employment for residents in the Ikoyi Obalende LCDA, he said.

Hon. Atanda-Lawal said: “The provision of a free and paid-for Wi-Fi to lower-income residents of Ikoyi Obalende LCDA drives my administration’s goal of creating an enabling environment for an increased socio-economic activity for our residents.

This will also be beneficial to the students within the LCDA to aid e-learning, as it helps to reduce the additional burden of purchasing data by parents.” He said the LCDA had recorded huge successes in five focus areas since he assumed office in 2017. He explained that the focus areas adopted by the council were in line with the United Nations (UN)’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Health, Education, Infrastructure, Empowerment and Environment.

