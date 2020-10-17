News

Ikpea canvasses for import waiver, tax relief for local firms

Posted on

The Federal Government has been urged to grant import waiver and tax relief for indigenous fabrication companies to enable them to continue supporting the government in job creation and boosting the economy. Speaking during a tour of facilities at Lee Engineering Company’s fabrication plant, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Executive Chairman of the company, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, said the importance the organisation places on Nigeria, informed its decisions to continue to invest in the country, despite the devastating effects of COVID-19.

Ikpea said Lee Engineering and other indigenous companies who have supported the government over the years in the areas of job creation deserve support in the form of tax holiday and import waiver on imported materials for fabrication.

He added: “We seek for waiver on import duties and tax relief for indigenous companies like Lee Engineering that are contributing immensely to the economy. Despite the adverse and devastating effect of COVID19 on business and the economy, we deliberately refused to reduce of workforce because of our commitment and support for the government.”

Our Reporters

