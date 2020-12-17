Ikpea re-elected Supporters’ Club chairman

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club Rev. Samuel Ikpea was on Tuesday reelected to lead the club for the next four years. Ikpea who ran unopposed got 99% of the votes to be declared winner of the election held at the National Secretariat of the club in Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos. Also elected are: Comrade Tinubu Olutayo and Hon. Zakari Abdullahi as 1st and 2nd national vice chairmen respectively while the post of Secretary General went to Olowu Victor Omoniyi with the post of Assistant Secretary General going to Ofoha Chukwuemeka. Ogbe John won the post of treasurer while Olaniyan Oloalade emerged as the financial secretary. Balogun Nureni Rasheed was elected assistant financial secretary just as the post of social secretary was won by Amusan Muyiwa while kabiru Yusuf and Rita Aniefor emerged as welfare officers with Dominic Ehimare and Sunday Madu elected publicity secretary and Chief Whip respectively while Barrister Maximus Ikechukwu, Abioye Oluwafemi, Agboma Jude and Ifebi Athanasius will serve as ex- officials.

