Ikpeaz uintensifies Aba urban renewal project; commissions more roads

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday inaugurated a number of roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, in continuation of his urban renewal project. Among the roads commissioned are: Ojike Lane, Eziukwu road, Chisco Link and Milverton Avenue, all in Aba South Local Government Area. Speaking during the inauguration, Ikpeazu said: “Today, we are inaugurating a quadruplet of roads in this place of which Eziukwu road as the major one.

“Of course you know our interest in Eziukwu road is because it leads to Eziukwu Market. We’re not in Eziukwu Market today, but we’ll certainly get to Eziukwu Market. “Adjoining Eziukwu road is Ojike Lane.

We’re also commissioning the Chisco link, which is the connection between Ojike Lane and Milverton. The economic benefit of Milverton is obvious. Nobody comes to Aba without getting to Milverton. “For the past 20 years it has been bad. You’ve got to be careful of the drainage. Don’t block it as it may lead us to our old ways. Nnamdi Azikiwe once said, ‘mind your business and mind how it affects others’. We’ll not allow anyone to use his selfish interest to spoil this road for us.”

Ikpeazu charged Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS) to quickly set up a waste management task force to look into the activities of those doing businesses here. On his part, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the inauguration of the roads have revived many dead businesses who could not survive several years of negative effects of the bad roads.

