Ikpeazu: Aba can compete with China, others in manufacturing

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, has the potential to compete favourably with China and other world manufacturing centres, especially in shoe and leather products. This was as the governor urged Nigerians to take pride in patronising made in Nigeria products as a way of boosting the national economy, saying local products were not inferior to imported ones. He said that except Nigerians endorsed locally made products and took pride in them, they would unwittingly be supporting the economic growth of other nations.

Ikpeazu disclosed yesterday at The Footwear Academy in Aba, where he had enrolled as a trainee that the time had come for the country to leverage on the strength of its population and ready market for made in Nigerian products. The governor, who also stressed the need for Nigerians to take the lead in consuming their products so as to enable others to follow, pointed out that Aba could compete with the Chinese and other world leaders in the shoe industry.

