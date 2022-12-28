News Top Stories

Ikpeazu absent as PDP inaugurates Atiku/Okowa campaign council

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was absent as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated the Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Umuahia yesterday. However, party leaders, including former Senate President and the acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara; immediate-past Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, who doubles as the South East Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa PCC; former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chairman and PDP BoT member Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; and former Secretary to State Government Dr Eme Okoro as well as Chikwendu Kanu; PDP Chairman Asiforo Okere; former Chairman of the party and Senator Emma Nwaka were at the inauguration.

Inaugurating the council, Orji urged members to be dedicated and committed to the mandate “to deliver Atiku” in the state. He stressed the need for unity in the PDP to ensure success in the 2023 polls. The ex-governor said: “If you are not favoured today be patient, you will be favoured tomorrow.

Now that we have a presidential candidate and our brother is the running mate, we should support them so that we go to the election united and to win not to lose.” He cautioned the council against betrayal and hanky-panky deals, insisting that the victory of the party would be in the interest of all. Orji reminded members that success in the 2023 polls would depend on hard work, maintaining that it would be difficult for anybody to rig the election.

 

