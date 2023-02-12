News Top Stories

Ikpeazu absent at PDP presidential rally in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Atiku promises to revive Abia dry port

Notwithstanding the absence of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday at the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential rally in Umuahia, the State capital, the turnout was impressive as other stakeholders and leaders were on hand to receive the presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku. Addressing the crowd, the former vice president urged the people to vote PDP candidates at all levels, so as to make the requests made by the party realizable. According to him, the issue of railway rehabilitation among the requests of the party to him would be addressed if he is elected on February 25.

He said his administration would provide N10billion business support fund for businesses in the state. The PDP flag bearer also promised to make the Abia dry port functional and rehabilitate federal roads in the state. He reminded the people that when PDP was in power, Nigeria prospered and there was no issue of marginalisation. Atiku assured the people that PDP will not play politics of ethnicity and religion but an inclusive and progressive politics for the benefit of every Nigerian. He urged the people to remain firm in support of PDP, saying, “you have no reason not to vote PDP.”

 

Our Reporters

