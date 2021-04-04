Ikpeazu and his kinetic Abia

Recently in Abia State, the city of Aba, the commercial hub of the South-East, received an infrastructural facelift, a kind of critical boost, for good it was.

Though it could be said flatly and forgiven that governance has failed Nigerians,

Abians included, with politicians returning quadrennially to sing the usual vague lyrics and lullabies, certain truths need be told, especially when reasonable gains and marks are made in governance strides.

It cannot be wished away entirely that when politicians win their second tenure and are returned, many of them just recline to their seats, abandon whatever was begun in the first tenure. This studied neglect is the way, though not in all cases, many politicians show “gratitude” to the electorate.

It has not to be. But sadly, it has been the case. In Nigeria, politics, as they say, it is “turn by turn” and so like the Igbo proverbial saying about the climber, politicians tend to gather lifetime wealth in their second term because not all climbers are lucky enough to get a second chance at the Iroko branches twice in lifetime!

But one man is defying all that. Many a critic would have thought that once reelected, governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu will recline and go about infrastructure scatteringly or even perfunctorily; that is of course if he ever cares.

Governor Ikpeazu has not only been reelected and returned, the Supreme Court had declared and decreed his victory as valid and so “he is at liberty” (of course this does not imply arrogance), to go about the business of governance with that happy-golucky attitude as do some elsewhere. Rather than this, he folded up his sleeves and went to work.

“Kinetic!” That English adjective was an empirical term about which we read when we dealt with physics in our college days as students or I should say when physics dealt with us at that stage of life.

Motion and science of it belongs to the realm of physics and so any object moving (from point A to B) is exerting energy. How about relating it with Abia? Okezie Ikpeazu, Ph.D, had set infrastructural works on an unheard-of pedestal and motion in Abia State, doing and fixing roads under the massive project termed “Kinetic Abia.”

This is how kinetically Abia has, like a space rocket launch, followed trajectory of roads commissioning one after the other since the dawn of 2021. Though governance, globally, is challenged just as governing is plagued, Ikpeazu takes to fixing these projects in fulfilment of his campaign promise.

When one thinks how the governor, in the face of dwindling revenueboth from statutory and internal sources- does quality paved roads then the understanding and appreciation of a man who has at heart the plight of his people comes to mind.

Aba, it bears repeating, needs monumental infrastructural facilities to link it up beyond the South-East. Arterial and collector roads in Aba if fixed can open commercial nexus and create necessary links beyond Abia boosting revenue generating capacity of the state both for critical formal and informal sectors. Aba is a producer of many items, thanks to her population of artisans. Leatherwork, fabrics, other sundry local manufactures, creatively produced in Aba need to find market through efficiently robust communication system.

This is what Governor Ikpeazu is doing and the result is that such projects have the capacity to increase budgetary numbers, unlock the creative potentials of the state, create jobs and enhance livelihood in the future! Roads like the 10 km Osokwa-Aro-Umuejie- Omoba which link Aba and Umuahia to Akwa Ibom State had been fixed and commissioned by the governor in January this year.

Such New Year gift to Abia meant that the state could open access from that axis to as far as Cameroon in Central Africa – boosting bilateral trade.

Also have Osusu, Eziukwu, Milverton and others roads get reconstructed. What used to be a landfill and improvised dumping ground with ditches clogged, reconstructed and cleared, Eziukwu and Osusu roads now wear a new look as business is gradually and steadily returning in those areas.

This, for anybody who knows Aba, has the capacity of decongesting the city while also leading to overlap of development. It is also in the news that the contractor handling Port Harcourt Road, a federal road that has become a nightmare for donkey years now, has returned to work and that the Uratta axis of that road is getting cleared for massive work.

This is a case of one good turn deserving another for a second tenure! One remarkable thing about it all is not that the governor is doing roads but that he insists on doing quality road projects. Many roads too, it has been observed are on his to-do list, works of which will soon be rolled out.

One thing is for sure: That Dr. Ikpeazu sees his reelection as a show of love by NdiAbia who though spoilt for choice stuck with him as the best in the mix. The governor understands them as a father does his children and seems to be saying a heartfelt thanks to them with infrastructural development.

The history of Kinetic Abia cannot be said of as a complete ration without mention of the man who has doggedly taken it upon himself to make Abians to know much about such package of government.

That man is Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, who has been constantly dishing out such vital information about where Kinetic Abia has brought Abians thus far. His role here deserves a worthy mention.

Despite the kinetic mood Abia has set on, certain potholes are today undermining the good work and miles covered by Kinetic Abia. Such potholes at George’s Street by Ube, Waterside at Ogbor Hill, Azikiwe Road, Asa Road and others deserve to be taken care of within Aba and its environs.

These potholes cause serious traffic gridlock especially in the morning and evening due to the increase road users at these periods. I suggest that Abia State Road Maintenance Agency, (ABROMA) and Abia State Public Utilities Maintenance Agency, (APUMA) should go to work to fill the potholes in this areas in the city of Aba and ensure those roads are maintained such as these potholes should not be happening in this era of Kinetic Abia. Many in Abia remember Sam Mbakwe,

Dr. M. I. Okpara and others for good, but a future will be when they will look back and remember that concept – Kinetic Abia.

Dr. Ikpeazu, for sure, will not be the governor beyond 2023 but how he is remembered afterwards is what matters to history. He has set the kinetic motion and must keep the pace while Abians enjoy.

The best way he can write his name is in their hearts. Yes, Kinetic Abia was that project to look at when our today becomes the future of today.

For now, let it be known that this is Dr. Ikpeazu thanking Abians in his own responsible way and Restoring the confidence and trust the people have in the Government and confirming this Slogan. Only Aba boy will work Aba.

Nwafor, the Executive Director, Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) Nigeria, writes from Aba. Abia State

