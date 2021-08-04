Ikpeazu announces measures against criminal herdsmen

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reeled out new security measures to tackle the activities of criminal herdsmen who cause mayhem in the state. This is as the governor expressed concern that the criminal herdsmen were undermining the security arrangements of the state, and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents of Abia State.

Governor Ikpeazu disclosed the measures shortly after a meeting with the chairmen of the 17 local government areas and some stakeholders in the security sector held at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba, the state capital, saying the government would not compromise the security of the state. He said that the measures would have selected security personnel in charge at the community, local government councils and state levels with specific focus on the activities of criminal herders. Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement obtained by New Telegraph noted that the governor reiterated the importance of securing Abia State.

Like this: Like Loading...