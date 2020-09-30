Ikpeazu approves N400m for ABSU’s workers’ unpaid salary

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday approved N400million bailout to clear months of unpaid salary of workers of the state university. The government in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka and made available to New Telegraph, said the bailout came because of what the state government termed as “strong representations from the management and the staff of the Abia State University to the state government.”

The fund, according to the state government, will among other things, enable the payment of staff salaries and other financial obligations in the institution, admitting that the current financial crisis may not be unconnected with the COVID -19 outbreak because the school management had been prudent in managing its finances.

The statement reads: “Following strong representations from the Management and Staff of the Abia State University to the state government for some form of financial assistance in the wake of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Abia State and Visitor to the University, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD has approved the structuring of bailout funds in the sum of N400million for the university.

“This bailout fund is expected to be applied by the University Management to meet basic financial obligations including but not limited to the payments of salaries of workers in the University. “In granting this approval, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is mindful of the fact that the Abia State University has remained a strong model in resources management and maintenance of academic stability.” “The governor notes with pride that the university has since the inception of his administration remained a signpost for excellence and service which has manifested in the consistent improvements in the rating of the University by independent assessment agencies in the country.”

