Ikpeazu assures Abia oil communities of continuous development

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the people of Asa, the indigenous owners of Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state of more developmental projects till his tenure ends. Ikpeazu who said this when he played host to a delegation of leaders of Ukwa West who paid him a solidarity visit at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, also assured them that he will soon appoint one of them as the substantive Chairman of the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC).

A statement by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, indicated that the governor told the delegation that the delay in making the appointment was due to the need to ensure that all issues around the matter were properly addressed. He urged the Asa people to understand that only one of them could be appointed Chairman of ASOPADEC, and tasked them to rally around whoever is eventually appointed. Ikpeazu also informed the Asa delegation that the N30 million he promised them for the Asa Electricity Project will be made available to them immediately after the meeting.

