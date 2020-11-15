Ikpeazu assures Yoruba community of peaceful coexistence in Abia

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Saturday assured the Yoruba Community in the State that his administration and indeed the people of Abia State will continue to coexist peacefully with them. Ikpeazu stated this at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba while receiving the leadership of the Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State chapter who paid him a visit.

The Governor said that no Yoruba indigene has any reason whatsoever to entertain any fears about residing and doing business anywhere in Abia State because Abia people see them as part and parcel of them. Ikpeazu said that every indigene of Abia State has a responsibility to protect Yoruba, because a Yoruba man and former military governor of the then Western Region, Late Col. Adekunle Fajuyi preferred to die with a former head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi instead of allowing him to be taken away from his house where he was on official visit in July 1966.

According to the Governor, that gesture by the late Fajuyi has a major historical significance and makes it imperative for every Abian to ensure that every Yoruba son or daughter living with us is well loved and protected. Ikpeazu said that having lived in Lagos for some years, he can testify first hand that Yorubas are as accommodating as Abia people.

He also told them that his late mother had her nursing training in Ile – Ife many decades ago and spoke unadulterated Yoruba language while his late parents in – law, also lived and had clinics in Ile – Ife and at no time were they harassed not denied anything on account of their origin.

Ikpeazu said that he had visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State last week to commiserate with him on the massive destruction of public and private property in Lagos in the wake of the violent EndSars protests and to thank him for ensuring that our people continue to enjoy the projection of the State Government.

On the request by the Yoruba Community for consideration for political involvement, Ikpeazu agreed that it was a just request, noting that Igbos hold both elective and appointive positions in places like Lagos and assured that one of them will be appointed his Special Adviser on Ethnic Harmony

. Ikpeazu asked the Yoruba leaders to formalize their request for a parcel of land for their Secretariat to enable him give the necessary instructions to the Commissioner for Lands and promised to provide a vehicle for them before the end of this month.

Earlier, the President, Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, Comrade Babatunde Olatunde thanked the Governor for granting them audience and assured him that they will continue to live and do their businesses with regard to the laws of the land.

