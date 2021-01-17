Ikpeazu begins massive urban renewal in Aba

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, synonymous with bad roads is breeding a fresh air. Number of poor road infrastructure in Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, has been inexplicable for a city that is the commercial nerve centre of South East and South South Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that with five LGAs of Ugwunagbo, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Aba North and Aba South making up parts of the city, Aba has numeroous bad roads which require a strong and dedicated government to clean up and restore to its glory. In Aba, residents occupy 10 major axis.

They include: Abayi, Over-Rail, Ogbor-Hill, Ndiegoro (Ngwa road, Ohanku, Obohia, Port Harcourt road), Ariaria (Umule, Umuocham, Faulks, Powerline and MCC road), Okpu- Umuobo, Owerri-Aba, Aba Metropolis, Eziama and Main Osisioma Towns (Umuode, Umuojima, Umuatako and Eke- Akpara roads) Each of the above mentioned axis falls under one of the listed LGAs that the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has intensified the Aba Urban Renewal Project, he recently began through the reconstruction of age long dilapidated roads within the commercial city. Ikpeazu, who recently commissioned numerous internal roads within January 2021 which cut across the major LGAs in Aba, described the roads as new channels for commercial activities in the city. Among the roads commissioned includes: Osusu road in Over-Rail axis of the city which is now a shortcut to Ariaria International Market, Egege road, off Ama-Ohafia and Ebemma Street in Ogbor-Hill area. Also due for commissioning in a fortnight are; Eziukwu road which leads to the Cemetery Market, Milverton Avenue and Ojike Lane which connects the Aba Main Motor Park to other transport business zones. Sunday Telegraph also reports that two other roads; ABSUTH Road (Udeagbala Road), which leads to the biggest hospital in the state, and Immaculate Avenue and two more roads will be commissioned before the end of the month.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Egege road and Ebemma Street in Ogbor-Hill, Ikpeazu said, “I find it difficult to celebrate these roads because these were things we should have done yesterday. “Gradually we’ll reduce our infrastructural deficit in a way that people may not understand now, but will eventually understand later.”

He said the Ebemma and Egege road were constructed to add more links into Aba from Akwa- Ibom State into Ogbor-Hill before moving to the Aba Metropolis. He recalled that in 2014, there was no road into Aba from Ogbor-Hill axis except Umuoba road where heavy duty vehicles always break down to make life unbearable for residents and visitors. Ikpeazu stressed that it was extremely difficult for traders from Akwa-Ibom State and other riverine states to enter Aba, a situation which he said affected the economy of the state and all traders especially those in Ariaria International Market.

According to him, the situation led him into constructing three important roads in Ogbor-Hill; Umuola, Ehere and Ukaegbu roads in 2015 which are currently helping in bringing buyers into Aba. He however lamented that the condition of the Aba/Ikot-Ekpene Highway made things worst and he responded by the recent construction of Ekwereazu road that now links Aba to Ikot-Ekpene within 20 minutes.

Ikpeazu added that with the other new roads already completed from Umuenne to Obikabia and from Aro-Ngwa interjecting at Umuenne, alternative routes have been created for those heading to Enugu and Umuahia from Aba. He explained that rigid pavement technology was adopted for the new road he commissioned because they have been abandoned for over 26 years he needed work that will last.

The Governor said that If he fails to deliver infrastructure that will outlive my tenure, he has done evil to the people of the state, stressing that previous Governments actually did work, but did not consider using perfect techniques that will give long lasting roads.

