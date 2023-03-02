2023 Elections Politics

Ikpeazu Breaks Silence, Says No Regret Losing Senatorial Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has broken the silence after losing his senatorial bid in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, Governor Ikpeazu said he has no regret in losing the senatorial election to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Ikpeazu said he was thankful to God for the opportunity of serving the state for eight years.

“In elections, you win some and you lose some.  It is service and if somehow the opportunity fails to come to you, you thank God for the ones you won.

“I cannot spill blood for politics. I am a happy man and am now focused on the 11th March governorship election.

He said the effect of the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, affected most of the election results from the South East.

The governor said it was important to focus on the March 11 governorship election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Political dynasties dictate the pace

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Politics, governance turn family affairs as dynasties tighten grip on power   Politics and governance in Nigeria is gradually becoming the affair of a few families whose members sit side-by-side to deliberate on important legislations and policies that affect the future of about 200 million people. FELIX NWANERI reports   I t has often been […]
Politics

New Year: Gbajabiamila inspects infrastructural projects in constituency

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…doles out gifts to New Year babies in Surulere, Lagos To kickstart the Year 2021 on a good note, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has inspected some ongoing infrastructural projects he initiated and attracted to his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Gbajabiamila embarked on the inspection tour of the projects to ascertain […]
Politics

Atiku: How I’ll restructure Nigeria, fight insecurity

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former vice president of Nigeria. In this interactive session with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), he speaks on his manifesto, how he intends to tackle insecurity, revive Nigeria’s economy, create jobs and the role women will play if he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica