Ikpeazu Breaks Silence, Says No Regret Losing Senatorial Election

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has broken the silence after losing his senatorial bid in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, Governor Ikpeazu said he has no regret in losing the senatorial election to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Ikpeazu said he was thankful to God for the opportunity of serving the state for eight years.

“In elections, you win some and you lose some. It is service and if somehow the opportunity fails to come to you, you thank God for the ones you won.

“I cannot spill blood for politics. I am a happy man and am now focused on the 11th March governorship election.

He said the effect of the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, affected most of the election results from the South East.

The governor said it was important to focus on the March 11 governorship election.

