Ikpeazu Charges Incoming President To All-Inclusive Govt

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has called on the incoming President of Nigeria to run an all-inclusive government that would give the citizens the equal right to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation, irrespective of tribe, religion, and status.

Ikpeazu said that running an all-inclusive government would open a new vista to identify and address some of the challenges confronting the nation including insecurity, economy, and infrastructure among others.

He said he is proud of his administration, especially the efforts in the areas of capacity building, training of artisans, and promotion of made-in-Aba shoes and garments that are yielding positive results.

Ikpeazu expressed joy, stressing that Aba garment and shoemakers can now match shoulder to shoulder with the best designers in the world, as their products are now in high demand.

Ikpeazu disclosed that his administration established the Abia SME Bank to provide funding for petty traders, and SMEs, render business advisory services on basic bookkeeping, and how to obtain loans from the Bank of Industry and other funding agencies.

He said that his administration equally collaborated with the rural agency for electrification which is a federal government initiative to ensure a steady power supply across Aba especially the Ariaria International Market and Umuehilegbu Industrial cluster in other to enhance productivity.

He further noted that he will be leaving office as a happy man, adding that aside from politics, one of his personal accomplishments is the completion of the first written book on the Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution.

He reiterated that his ability to write a book on a technical subject matter, “The Molecular Basis of Environmental Pollution” makes him a man of many parts who does not depend on politics.

