Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities.

 

Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security Watch and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and a fire fighting truck to the Abia State Fire Service.

 

Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka said the patrol vehicles are to enhance the efforts of the security agencies in the state to ensure that every inch of Abia is adequately policed.

 

He charged the Homeland Security Watch to join the other security agencies to protect Abia citizens from molestation from touts while urging NSCDC to specifically focus on stamping out the menace of cultism in the state. Ikpeazu recalled the unfortunate burning of a fire truck by hoodlums recently in Ariaria and directed the Commandant of the Abia Fire Service to dedicate the new truck to Aba environ to help check fire incidence during this yuletide. He also ordered the Commandant of the Fire Service to immediately clear all illegal occupants within the Aba premises of the Service or have the premises taken over by government.

 

Ikpeazu further ordered the Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Hon. Christian Kamalu, to liaise with security agencies to clear the area around the Osisioma Flyover of all forms of touting and people who harass motorists under the guise of collecting any manner of levies.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

