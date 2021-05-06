News

‘Ikpeazu committed to resuscitation of NNPC Aba depot’

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide necessary logistics for the free flow of petroleum products to the Osisioma Depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which was said to have been abandoned for several years.

The governor, who raised the hope that the depot would soon come back to life, disclosed this when he led a delegation of top government officials of the state to a stakeholders’ meeting with top management of NNPC He, however, assured the NNPC officials of the readiness of the state government to partner the corporation in order to facilitate easy flow of petroleum products to and from the state to other parts of South-East states. Ikpeazu, who identified three key areas which would help mitigate pipeline vandalism in the state to include provision of logistics for conveying products to and from the depot to other parts of South-East, protection of the pipes, stressed the need to cooperate with NNPC management to ensure lasting peace along the pipelines way.

The governor also noted that with adequate logistics available, the difficulty encountered during movement of products to and from the depot would have been addressed, disclosing that his administration had undertaken palliative interventions on the road to the depot and restated the commitment of the state government to fix the road. On his part, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Abia State for providing a conducive environment for the operations of NNPC in the state, and called for further improvement to ensure total cessation of pipeline vandalism along the Abia segment of the Port Harcourt- Aba-Enugu-Makurdi pipeline.

Our Reporters

