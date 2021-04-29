News

Ikpeazu declares state of emergency in water, sanitation

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared a state of emergency in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector of the state. The governor declared this yesterday while signing the Abia State Water Bill, 2021 already passed into law by the state House of Assembly, say-ing that with the new law and the declaration of the state of emergency in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sector of the state, the citizens/residents of the state were no longer allowed to defecate in the open. The governor, while launching the Abia State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Policy (WASH), insisted that the law would go a long way to give greater impetus to the Ministry of Environment in enforcing the new regulations. At the event which was performed at the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital, Governor Ikpeazu further explained that the essence of the law was to provide the legal framework that will guide the state’s actions with regard to the provision of portable water to all households in the state.

