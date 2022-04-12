News

Ikpeazu denies involvement in plot to impeach his deputy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied the rumours gaining ground that he is behind the much-talked about plot to impeach his Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu.

 

New Telegraph gathered that since Oko Chukwu declared his intention to run for the governorship position, rumours of a changed relationship between him and his boss have been making the rounds.

 

Political analysts believe that the rumoured change in the shape of their relationship may be a result of the alleged anointed candidate for  2023 that Ikpeazu already has, who is not his Deputy, Oko Chukwu.

 

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that there is no substance in the rumours as his boss has no such plans and has never discussed any such issue with anyone.

 

Ememanka said his boss’s credentials as an Apostle of Peace and Stability are beyond dispute, as he holds the distinction of being the only governor in the history of Abia State who has spent almost seven years in office with the same deputy governor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Declare APC convention illegal, PDP tells court

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to declare today’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) illegal. PDP in the suit No. FHC/ ABJ/CS/389/2022, filed by its lawyer, Samuel Irabor, also wants the court to issue an order de-registering the APC as a […]
News Top Stories

Report: Tier 1 banks’ assets to hit N48.31trn in 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks will grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93 trillion at the end of this year to N48.31trillion in 2022, Coronation Asset  Management has forecast.   According to the firm’s 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” the projected 9.99 per cent (N4.39trn) growth in […]
News

COVID-19: 257,756 vaccinated as Lagos concludes first dose

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

….begins second dose in May No fewer than 257,756 persons in Lagos State have been vaccinated as the state government announced the conclusion of the first half of phase one COVID-19 vaccination campaign in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). Among those inoculated in the state were health workers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica