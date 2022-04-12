Ikpeazu denies involvement in plot to impeach his deputy

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied the rumours gaining ground that he is behind the much-talked about plot to impeach his Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu.

New Telegraph gathered that since Oko Chukwu declared his intention to run for the governorship position, rumours of a changed relationship between him and his boss have been making the rounds.

Political analysts believe that the rumoured change in the shape of their relationship may be a result of the alleged anointed candidate for 2023 that Ikpeazu already has, who is not his Deputy, Oko Chukwu.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that there is no substance in the rumours as his boss has no such plans and has never discussed any such issue with anyone.

Ememanka said his boss’s credentials as an Apostle of Peace and Stability are beyond dispute, as he holds the distinction of being the only governor in the history of Abia State who has spent almost seven years in office with the same deputy governor.

