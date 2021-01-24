News

Ikpeazu dissolves Abia Executive Council, recalls suspended COS

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council. Ikpeazu also approved the recall from suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere with immediate effect.

 

It will be recalled that Agbazuere was suspended after a video of him spraying money on a controversial Onitsha-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanamere (Odumeje).

 

A statement by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor says that all members of the Exco affected by the dissolution are to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

Ikpeazu expressed his deep appreciation to the members of the dissolved Exco for their services to the people of Abia State, and wished them well in their future endevours

