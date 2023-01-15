Ikpeazu: I’ll give Abia South Senatorial Zone true legislative representation

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the Abia South Senatorial Zone will experience a better legislative representation when he is elected to represent the zone in the National Assembly.

Ikpeazu, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the senatorial election, said this during the conclusion of his tour of the six Local Government Areas of Abia South at Ahiaba Central School, Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA).

The Governor, who had previously toured Ukwa West, Ukwa East, Ugwunagbo, Aba North and Aba South LGAs before getting to his country home of Obingwa, told the mammoth crowd at the Ahiaba Central School playground that he will continue to improve the lives of the people through diligent service.

“I’ll never ask you to send me to Abuja but I’ll rather ask you to come, let’s go to Abuja together. I’ll be going there to open doors for you. Since 2015, if you look at my scorecards in Obingwa, it’s one that’s filled with fulfilled promises.

“I cannot campaign in Obingwa. I’ll only send out a message. I’ve gone to Ukwa West, Ukwa East and Ugwunagbo, Aba North and Aba South. What I’ve discovered is that Abia South people have agreed that I and them should head to Abuja.

“Here in my home, I’m a sower of seeds. I sowed some and they fell by the riverside and germinated, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. Some fell on rocky places, the sun scorched them and they withered but a whole lot of my seeds have germinated and are benefiting our people today.

“Therefore, I want to thank you for accepting to send me and equally go with me to Abuja. I make you a promise today, that whatever is due to you, must get to you. Just as I never denied you what’s rightfully yours as a Governor, I’ll never allow such to happen as a Senator.

“I’ve heard from some people that there’s nothing to bring home from the senate but I want to say that I’ll prove them wrong just as I proved them wrong as a Governor. I assure you that our condition will continue to improve.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...