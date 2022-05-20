Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia Model Schools, others

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday inaugurated the Abia Model Basic Schools and Digital Teaching Programme as part of his administration’s efforts to improve the standard of education in the state. Speaking during the inauguration of Abia Model Basic School located in Osusu-Amaukwa, Obingwa Local Government Area, the governor said that education remained a vital contributor in the transformation agenda of the state administration.

This was as the governor noted that it was pertinent to prioritise teaching and learning as it was at the foundation of everything in the society, saying the decision to set up the model schools and commence a digital learning programme across the state was informed by the desire to provide a world class learning experience for Abia children. Ikpeazu, therefore, urged the teachers to use the equipment effectively, even as he added that the availability of good teachers, content and infrastructure would go a long way in producing excellent outcomes in improving the standard of education.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...