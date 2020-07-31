News

Ikpeazu inaugurates committee on community policing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has inaugurated the State Advisory Community Policing Committee in a move to get citizens more involved in security matters. Inaugurating the committee in Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged members of Abia communities to key into the ideology of community policing to help solve the security situation in the state.

He, however, charged the committee members to be careful about individuals nominated into the committee, stressing that only those with proven character were needed. In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said that the inauguration of the state committee was a turning point in Abia’s journey towards protecting its citizens and communities.

The governor added that essence of community policing was to ask the people themselves to do the needful through active participation in their own protection from criminals, noting that communities had for too long left the issue of security solely in the hands of the police as state now created a platform for effective collaboration between the police and the citizens Ikpeazu, who said that it was the duty of residents to provide timely and authentic information to the police, thanked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Abubakar for his vision in establishing community policing. Speaking during the inauguration, IGP Abubakar said that the aim of com

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate summons Fashola, Ahmed, others over legacy projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Senate, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Minister Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over the legacy projects of the Federal Government.   The Senate also summoned the contractors handling the legacy projects, which included the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and the Second […]
News Top Stories

Minister, lawmakers in shouting match over 774,000 job slots

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Regina Otokpa

Chukwu David and Regina Otokpa There was drama at the National Assembly yesterday as members of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Labour, Employment and Productivity clashed with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, over the distribution of job slots designed to reduce the high […]
News

Ondo PDP asks judge to withdraw from suit over party congress

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The People Democratic Party in Ondo State (PDP) has asked the Chief Judge of the state to reassign its case pending before Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of the Ondo State High Court.   There have been disputes in some local governments over outcome of the PDP local and the state congresses.   While some members had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: