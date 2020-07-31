Ikpeazu inaugurates committee on community policing

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has inaugurated the State Advisory Community Policing Committee in a move to get citizens more involved in security matters. Inaugurating the committee in Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged members of Abia communities to key into the ideology of community policing to help solve the security situation in the state.

He, however, charged the committee members to be careful about individuals nominated into the committee, stressing that only those with proven character were needed. In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said that the inauguration of the state committee was a turning point in Abia’s journey towards protecting its citizens and communities.

The governor added that essence of community policing was to ask the people themselves to do the needful through active participation in their own protection from criminals, noting that communities had for too long left the issue of security solely in the hands of the police as state now created a platform for effective collaboration between the police and the citizens Ikpeazu, who said that it was the duty of residents to provide timely and authentic information to the police, thanked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Abubakar for his vision in establishing community policing. Speaking during the inauguration, IGP Abubakar said that the aim of com

Like this: Like Loading...