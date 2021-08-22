Ikpeazu: Infrastructural development must have socio-economic relevance

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in this interview with our team of editors unveils a chain initiatives conceived by his administration with the goal of linking infrastructural development to human capital growth in order to leave positive impacts on the socioeconomic landscape of the state. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

On Telegraph Award

I’m very happy to be associated with New Telegraph Newspapers for considering me and my state for this award. It is very heart warming and I dedicate it to the hard working people, especially our youths and those involved in small and medium scale manufacturing enterprises. I have found it difficult to contain my joy since last week when one of the graduates of our Footwear Academy got an offer to go to Dubai and work. I said at last, we have become exporters of skilled labour. Our children now have options of learning how to do shoes and how to make garments; getting certificates for their skills and attracting business interests from outside Nigeria. I think that is very rewarding. I have not seen anything that has given me as much joy as this award in recent times.

Abia State’s industrialisation programme

I’m also excited about the prospects of the small and medium scale industries springing up in my state. I have a silent project that I have been pursuing. I have been trying to create a number of agro-allied cottage industries in the various Local Government Areas based on the crops that each LGA produces. We were slowed down by the outbreak of the COV I D – 1 9 p a n – demic, b u t we have been able to complete six of the projects. In those six, the Indian technical partner who came to install the machines had to leave because he lost his wife on account of COVID-19 and had to go home to cremate her. He is yet to return. I expect that he will come back, but before then, I may have to commission those initial six projects. We can take on the second batch of six projects later.

Addressing unemployment and ruralurban drift

It is my way of responding to the issues of unemployment and rural urban drift in the state. If I can keep some of our people, especially the women who are the major hands in cassava cultivation, in the rural communities, it will speak directly to the economy of the women. In my place, men don’t cultivate cassava, it is the women who do it and if they can process it into starch, the youths can offtake the starch and sell it to the pharmaceuti- c a l companies or use it for other purposes. We are a l s o focusing on r i c e milling and oil palm production, up to palm kernel oil, which is even more costly than palm oil. These three crops namely, cassava, oil palm and rice, are cultivated in different LGAs across the state. I will be very happy if we are able to complete all the cottage industries before 2023. It will go a long way in resolving the issue of unemployment in the state.

…and healthcare services

I have drawn up plans for a onestop- shop health village. It is my token of appreciation to God for saving my life in 2020. I had COVID-19 and I discovered at that time that we are truly on our own because the borders were shut. So even if you had the money to fly out for medical treatment, you could not do so. I felt, for the first time, what the average Nigerian feels any time they are sick. We have serious challenges in the health sector and I know that we lose a lot of lives that we shouldn’t ordinarily lose. Even the deaths that occur during births, many of them are avoidable. My sister, who has a PhD in Paediatrics, came to me and said that her experience in Nigeria is that we bury children who are alive. She said some of those children that die at birth should have had no business in the grave. Her statement touched me so much that I decided to establish a Mother and Child Specialist Clinic. Our people in the Diaspora are helping us to equip it. We just took delivery of two containers of medical equipment meant for the project. Since 2015, what we have achieved through Diaspora Intervention is unimaginable, but the major signpost for that intervention will be the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital. The hospital will be ready in one or two months. In Aba, we are going to build a Health Village in the place where we used to have the General Hospital. It’s a choice location because even in this era of insecurity, somebody can take his pregnant wife to that place by 2: 00 am without fear. It is not a location we should abandon. Right now t h e r e ‘ s nothing t h e r e . We ‘ r e g o i n g to pull down all the old s t r u c – t u r e s c o m – pletely and build the Health Village. It will be a place where people can just walk in and have their healthcare needs met without delays. If I’m able to achieve that before the closure of our time, I’ll be very happy. The consideration is not just the amount of money people spend on medical tourism but the fact that many people die while contemplating what to do because they don’t have the means to seek medical help outside the country. So, if we can provide adequate facilities and the right personnel in these healthcare centres, I’ll be fulfilled.

…and on medical scholarships

We’ve awarded about 50 scholarships for citizens of Abia State to study here in Nigeria and overseas. Some of them are studying Medicine while others are pursuing Engineering. We’re already looking at those who will come back to man these equipment when we set them up. We have an agreement with them that, on completion of their training, they will work with the state government for about three or four years before they go and do whatever they want to do with their careers. But ultimately, medical care is so serious that it should not be left in the hands of the government alone. Government should not be left to run the sector the way we are running it today. What the government should do is to set up these hospitals and support private sector investors to come and manage them. I don’t know why we don’t have Hospital Administrators whose business will just be to recruit doctors and post them to work in these facilities. Even in places where you have these facilities, the kind of services that the public gets are, in most cases, substandard. At times, the doctors won’t be there; when they are there they won’t do anything. They prefer to refer patients to their private clinics. Some of these private clinics are in one -bedroom flat, two – bedroom flat or other such places. So we need to support the private sector to come and take over the management of these hospitals. As a government, we may choose to pay a subsidy of N10m, N20m or N30m every month to support the treatment of generic disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure and other common ailments. The subsidy is to ensure that any indigent patient that comes down with these ailments receives medicare for almost free, but those who can afford it should pay. If we do this, we must also ensure that those managing the centres are diligent enough to manage the cases and are there on ground everyday.

Under- reporting

I’m the most under-reported per-son among my colleagues. I’m like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), doing so much but not getting due accolades. You know, many people in this country don’t know that since 2016, we have had what we call Abia Tele – Health Day, where 800 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are connected online, real time, to a call centre manned by 15 doctors in Government House, Umuahia. They talk to themselves and they talk to the doctors. Technically, the level of expertise in all the 800 PHCs is equivalent to the expertise of these 15 doctors. So, all the questions that come from the midwives to the doctors and patients to doctors will be answered on the spot. Citizens can all the doctors and other medical personnel can call the doctors and ask for directions on particular medical issues. These interactions are done real time and by deploying WhatzApp, doctors can even see patients. This milestone was published in an Academic Journal in London on the 7th of last month and they described it as an ingenious approach to healthcare delivery service. We just deployed tele – density and everybody has a telephone. So why won’t I arm you with the support of a medical doctor on your phone? We’ve been on it since 2016, but you hardly can hear people talk about it.

Teachers in politics

Sincerely speaking, I don’t think that a teacher should be allowed to be a governor because he is not a politician. A teacher could be doing the job quietly and you wouldn’t know, but you will be comparing him with the regular politician who is loud and publicity conscious.

Leadership

Do you know what I think is missing and which I want the press to interrogate further? Leadership is not just about the infrastructure and physical development that you’re able to accomplish, but about your ability to connect the dots. These roads that you are constructing now, what are their socioeconomic impacts on the people? If you conduct an impact assessment of what the government is doing, it must look green. This is why I don’t embark on construction of roads leading to the houses of politicians. If I do that, I will find a way of reconnecting such a road to somewhere of economic value. The road must be leading to Ariaria Market, Cemetery Market or any other business environment. You must connect your activities and ensure that all your interventions drive each other. They must rub off on one another because that is how you can create a better life for your people.

Rational development

I remember that a few months ago, some people came and said that I have not done the road leading to my own village. I said to them: There is no big market in my village. Do you want me to spend N1billion to do a road leading to just my home town? If I build one and you come to my house through that good road, what else? Yes, I will build the road, but my top priority is the road leading to Ariaria Market because that is where you have almost 500,000 people doing various businesses that are generating revenue for the state. Another top priority is the road leading to Cemetery Market and Ekeoha Market. It cannot be the road leading to my house. The first road that I did was the road connecting Akwa Ibom and Abia because I need Akwa Ibom people to come to the markets in Abia State. If it were easy for me to find money to complete the road from Port Harcourt to Aba, I would have done it. If I connect Aba to Port Harcourt and connect Aba to Ikot Ekpene, my people won’t be hungry because they will be in business every day. In essence, the roads that I do are meant to facilitate trade and commerce. I’m not doing roads because I want people to count the number of roads and praise me. As far as I am concerned, any road that will not enable agriculture, trade and commerce, is not existing.

Education

If you come to Education, what I have to showcase today is not the physical projects. What I have to show is my narrative. I’m not going to tell you that I have built 700 classrooms, which of course, I have done. I wouldn’t even say that I have built four model schools, but I would like to say to you that education has three important components – the infrastructure, the teacher and the pupil. So, you must marry the three of them before you can have the impact that enabled Abia to emerge first in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE), for four years, back to back. How do you deal with the problem of the teacher? You must retrain the teachers and that is what we did with our Teacher Continuing Education Programme. Abia is going to be one of the first states to adopt teaching and learning on digital platforms. We’ve already acquired the machines and configured the school curriculum into it. It can accommodate 27 subjects taught in our schools. The teachers have been trained in our Teacher Continuing Education Centre. So the beautiful classroom blocks that I have built must align with teachers who have the capacity in order for us to produce the kind of results that we desire. I can’t discuss any of them in isolation.

School feeding programme

Why are we perhaps, one of the few states in Nigeria that is implementing the School Feeding Programme from Primary I – 6? It is because we want to improve the status of pupil enrollment in our schools. It used to be 150,000 in 2015, but now it is 650,000. The Federal Government is doing Primary 1- 3, but we felt that the story won’t be complete if we copy that model. If you have two children, one in Primary 2 and the other in Primary 4, what would it look like if the one in Primary 2 gets an egg for lunch everyday and the child in Primary 4 gets nothing? It could bring trouble. Secondly, why would you want to discriminate on an issue as important as nutrition and children enrolment in public schools? Why do I want to put our children in public schools instead of private schools? It is because I don’t want parents to spend more than 25 per cent of their income on school fees. Even the Federal Government doesn’t seem to understand why it is doing school feeding. If it does, then it should have known that the goal cannot be achieved in isolation. If you’re doing school feeding and there is insecurity everywhere, the schools are not safe, children won’t come to school and enrolment could come down to zero. If the Federal Government understands this, they would not just invest in the School Feeding Programme, but will also ensure that the schools are safe and that there is security across the country. So, like I said earlier, you’re feeding them to bring them back to the public schools so that parents would pay less. If you bring them back to public schools, you must make sure that you have a good teaching and learning environment. All of these must be tied up. We should push our leaders to be able to speak to narratives that change the paradigms to things that are a little deeper than what you can see on the surface. It will change a lot of things.

Food bank

Initially, we wanted to involve everybody, so we opened Food Banks in the three senatorial districts, anchored in the Office of the Wife of the Governor. We asked everybody including farmers, traders and other well-meaning people to contribute to the food bank. So we had many people bringing plantain and all kinds of foodstuffs to the food bank. We added these to what the Federal Government was bringing and we were able to feed Primary 1- 6. As we were doing that, we were monitoring the enrollment because if the programme is just for the sake of feeding, then it is of no use. Usually, some people lock their doors and travel for several weeks. In the process, they allow the food left in their homes to rot away. We said, instead of sending such food to the dustbin, bring it to the food bank so that our cousins who are not as privileged as ourselves can have food to eat. This is in line with the traditional African style of communal living instead of locking ourselves up in high walled compounds. Before my father died, if he had clothes that he doesn’t want to wear again, he knew his brother would give it to. If he doesn’t want to wear a shoe again, he knows who to give the shoes to among his people. So, even when my father died, I took all his dresses to the man whom he used to give those dresses to. It is un- African to just lock up ourselves in silos.

Business climate and investments

A few months ago, some of your colleagues “flogged” me because I said Abia came third among states in terms if Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria. Beyond that, I said that in my state, we now have the presence of modern and elite eateries such as Dominos, Chicken Republic and the rest of them. These businesses came because they saw that our infrastructure and security are strong. If I tell you that I have done 300 roads, it may not speak to the quality and impact of those roads. But an unbiased umpire has adjudged that there are some quality infrastructural developments going on in the state which has attracted these businesses. But the press said that Dominos and Chicken Republic are my achievements (laughter). Those who are supposed to be agenda setters misunderstood where I was going. When they asked what I have done, they had expected me to say, 250 roads, 650 classrooms and all those figures. No. How do these figures add up to create a better life?

