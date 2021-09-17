News

Ikpeazu lauds Abia’s first female chartered accountant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has extolled the virtues of Mrs. Nwamara Catherine Nnaji, as she was invested as the 10th National Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) in Lagos on Wednesday. New Telegraph reports that Mrs. Nnaji, the first female Chartered Accountant from the state, was praised by Governor Ikpeazu gave the commendation during the investiture and inauguration of the new executive of SWAN, where he was the special guest of honour. Nnaji joined SWAN in 1988 and rose in her professional ranking to become the Assistant General-Secretary from 2009 to 2013, and Secretary-General from 2013 to 2017.

