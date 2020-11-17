News

Ikpeazu launches new anti-crime agency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu yesterday officially launched Abia State Crime Prevention and Management System (CPAMS) in Umuahia, the state capital. Ikpeazu in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said his desire to make Abia the safest state in the country and create an ambience that would encourage free enterprise gave birth to the agency.

 

He said this at the official launch of CPAMS and inauguration of a 9-member Committee to plan a proposed visit of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to the state.

 

Ikpeazu, however, expressed joy that the CPAMS conceptualized by his administration had become a reality, expressing the hope that the system would be capable of providing solutions to policing not only in Abia State, but Nigeria as a whole.

 

He said that proactive policing required that a crime officer must be ahead of criminals, adding that except through digitalisation, time would come when police officers would find it difficult to cope with new waves of criminal activities.

 

Ikpeazu stated that it would be difficult for a criminal to be a first offender whereas he had criminal records with diligent implementation of CPAMS in Abia State, saying with the system, community participation with the police would become more easier as reward system for diligent officers would also be done with ease.

 

However, the governor commended the CPAMS team led by the Coordinator Endi Ezengwa for their hard work as well as the Homeland Security officers who had graduated, urging them to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies in the State to make Abia crime free

Our Correspondent
