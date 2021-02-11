News

Ikpeazu mourns Ossy, says lawmaker’s death monumental loss to Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday described the death of a member representing Aba North/ Aba South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Prestige Ossy as shocking and extremely depressing. Ikpeazu in a statement by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary, expressed deep sadness and profound grief at the death of Ossy. Ossy, according his family died on Tuesday in Germany while on a medical trip after battling an illness. However, Ikpeazu, who described Ossy as a very passionate politician who saw his position as a call to the service of the people was deeply committed to his job and provided solid representation to the people of Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

His death, the governor said at a time when the rebuilding of Aba was on the front burner was very sad indeed, describing Ossy as a very accommodating politician who never allowed differences in political platforms and ideologies to come between him and anyone. Ikpeazu said: “I enjoyed his consistent support as Governor in my efforts in repositioning Aba and I feel a deep sense of personal loss at his death. “This very unfortunate incident should act as a reminder to all of us that life is ephemeral and must be lived with the understanding that death could knock on our doors at any time. “This reality must guide every of our actions, especially for those of us in the political class.”

