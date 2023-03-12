News Top Stories

Ikpeazu: Obi has no similarities with Otti

Posted on Author Ifeanyi Emmanuel Comment(0)

LP candidate wants to set Abia ablaze –PDP Campaign Spokesman

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said that the candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Dr. Alex Otti, has no similarities in character with the Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi. Ikpeazu, who spoke with journalists in Aba, said while Obi was noted for his modest, frugal and simple lifestyle, the LP candidate in the state was the opposite. He said that Abia voters were aware that there was no connection between Obi and Otti’s schools of thought.

He also said that the move by Otti and the LP in the state to capitalize on what has been described as the “Obi Political Tsunami” to capture the Abia Government House would fail because the people were aware that Otti was not Obi in all ramifications. He equally said that the Obi phenomenon must not be narrowed down to the efforts of LP, stressing that doing so would diminish the huge efforts put in by several angry Nigerians and first-time voters, who were not members of any political party but found a credible candidate in Obi, who they were willing to allow to be the pilot of their new nation.

He, however, said that it was now unfortunate that many people, who ordinarily would stand no chance of clinching any political position because of their bad character and poor relationship with the people, were hiding under Obi to bamboozle their way to power and calls for caution. He said: “In Abia, our people know that Obi is not Otti. They know that both of them represent different things altogether.

Their records are there. Obi, as a governor did not retrench Anambra workers but Otti as a bank Managing Director retrenched bank workers. “Obi is not arrogant. He is a very simple man with a very humble lifestyle but Otti is the opposite of Obi. He flies around in private jets and takes up entire floors of 7-Star Hotels for his accommodation. That’s a huge gap from the man he’s hiding under him to grab power. “Again, it’s on record that Obi left the economy of Anambra very healthy but Otti left a dead bank before moving into politics. These are verifiable facts. That one claims to look like someone doesn’t mean he’s even close to that person. “Abia is not one of those places where people cannot distinguish the good from the bad. It’s very easy to separate this ‘Tare from the Wheat’ before they get matured because their differences are very obvious like the night and the day. “What are we talking about? Who are they trying to compare with Obi? Let us make it very clear that while Obi canvases for job creation. This Otti knows about the collapse of companies like Modern Ceramics in Umuahia and the Star Paper Mills in Aba that led to job losses.” He noted said that another contrast between Obi and Otti was that Obi has his investments scattered all over Anambra State while Otti has no single investment in Abia State. “Let nobody claim ownership of the Obi wave or try to be more important than others. It was a movement that all Nigerian citizens, especially the youths saw as the only way of restoring their future. Labour Party was just an available channel. “The Obi phenomenon was a combination of all pro-Obi servant leadership styles. It was not a feat that can be attributed to the Labour Party per se. 50 per cent of the voters were apolitical first-time voters, while 30 per cent were drawn from all other political parties. “It will diminish the Obi phenomenon if we narrow his impact to the effort of the Labour Party. So, let some people stop hiding under Obi to magically get into government. Let them come out as they are. Obi has proven who he is and he doesn’t need an introduction anymore.” Speaking in similar vein, the Director of Strategic Engagement for Abia PDP campaign Council, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, frowned at the attempt by Otti to appropriate the electoral success of Peter Obi in the South East. According to him: “Recall that Peter Obi’s campaign and sympathy in the South is based on the fact that many feel that South East has not been favoured in the power equation in Nigeria. While Peter believes in political inclusion, hence his Christian South vs Muslim North ticket, Otti is determined to set Abia ablaze by foisting Abia North-Abia North ticket in flagrant disregard for inclusion. He is from Arochukwu and his running mate is from Ohafia, both in Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency. Otti cannot be Obi and Obi is certainly different from Otti. Abia voters, who know the difference between Obi and Otti will surely vote for PDP on Saturday as they will also like to preserve the existing socio-political peace in the state.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Attack on Buhari in Kano treasonable – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State yesterday by miscreants was a treasonable offence. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba stated that the attack was “a sacrilegious assault on our sovereignty.” The party alleged that the attack was part of the All […]
Top Stories

Finally FG exempts ASUU from IPPIS, to pay N65bn as revitalisation fund, allowances

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Union likely to call off strike Regina Otokpa, Abuja After eight months of heated negotiations, the Federal Government has finally agreed for salaries of lecturers be paid on an older platform which was different from the controversial Integrated Payroll Personnel information System (IPPIS), repeatedly rejected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The […]
News Top Stories

Anambra poll: Over 2.5m voters to elect next gov –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…disqualifies 62,698 for double registration The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 2,525,471 persons will vote in the November 6 Anambra governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at an emergency meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja on Friday, said 77,475 new registrants, who completed their registration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica