News

Ikpeazu orders sealing of petrol station for obstructing construction work

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday made good his threat to be hard on any individual or group that will wittingly or unwittingly impede the ongoing construction of Ngwa Road in the commercial city of Aba by directing the immediate sealing of a Petrol Station located in the area. Consequently, the Governor also directed the Executive Chairman of Aba South local government council, the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, Aba and the relevant Divisional Police Officers, the Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Aba, the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS) to immediately ensure the full implementation of the directive.

The petrol station, EASY ON, is alleged to have caused incessant obstruction of construction work presently ongoing at Ngwa Road, as well as reported harassment and physical assault of construction workers and staff of the State Ministry of Environment who are engaged on the project by the management and workers of the station.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, and obtained by New Telegraph, declared that the “order shall remain operative until the Ngwa Road project is completed and commissioned.” The statement reads: “The ongoing reconstruction work on Ngwa Road and other adjoining roads under the NEWMAP projects and indeed, all projects in Abia State, done with tax payers money are of fundamental importance to the government of Abia State and under no circumstances whatsoever will government stand and watch unscrupulous persons get in the way of such projects.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police identify flashpoints, deploy 31,000 personnel

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta Benin

  The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said a total of 31,000 police personnel will be deployed for the conduct of this Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.   Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken measures to safeguard the integrity of the election. IGP Adamu, who spoke yesterday at […]
News

60-yr-old woman’s dead body found on Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after […]
News Top Stories

NARD: COVID-19 exposed Nigeria’s poor response to health demands

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Appolonia Adeyemi

One year after the index case of coronavirus, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has said the pandemic exposed the failure and lackadaisical attitude of the Nigerian government to critical health demands. Saturday Telegraph recalls that the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was announced on 27th February 2021, in an Italian who after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica