Ikpeazu orders sealing of petrol station for obstructing construction work

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday made good his threat to be hard on any individual or group that will wittingly or unwittingly impede the ongoing construction of Ngwa Road in the commercial city of Aba by directing the immediate sealing of a Petrol Station located in the area. Consequently, the Governor also directed the Executive Chairman of Aba South local government council, the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, Aba and the relevant Divisional Police Officers, the Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Aba, the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS) to immediately ensure the full implementation of the directive.

The petrol station, EASY ON, is alleged to have caused incessant obstruction of construction work presently ongoing at Ngwa Road, as well as reported harassment and physical assault of construction workers and staff of the State Ministry of Environment who are engaged on the project by the management and workers of the station.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, and obtained by New Telegraph, declared that the “order shall remain operative until the Ngwa Road project is completed and commissioned.” The statement reads: “The ongoing reconstruction work on Ngwa Road and other adjoining roads under the NEWMAP projects and indeed, all projects in Abia State, done with tax payers money are of fundamental importance to the government of Abia State and under no circumstances whatsoever will government stand and watch unscrupulous persons get in the way of such projects.”

