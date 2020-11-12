Sports

Ikpeazu pre-season organisers promise hitch-free tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Coordinator of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre Season Tournament, Patrick Ngwaogwu, has promised a hitch free competition. The pre-season tourney will take place from November 15th to 25th at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

“We have been working hard to ensure that everything is in order for the competition,” Ngwaogwu told newsmen. “The Governor has been benevolent enough to provide the Enyimba International Stadium for our disposal. It will be used for 10 days.

We should have a very eventful tournament. “Enyimba, Heartland, Abia Warriors, Kwara United and Abia Comets are some of the participating teams in the competition. “We have made an invitation to the clubs.

It is left for them to confirm their participation. Some have started sending in their confirmation for the competition. We are very hopeful; there are people on standby because so many teams want to participate. If there is any team that is not responding we would act to replace them accordingly.”

