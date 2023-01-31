News

Ikpeazu receives PDP NWC, says party remains stronger

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the members of the PDP in the state and across the country that the party remains strong, viable and united even as the party members mourn the death of her gubernatorial candidate, the late Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

The sovernor made these remarks yesterday while receiving a delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party which was on a condolence and solidarity visit to the State at the Government House, Umuahia. Ikpeazu stated that the death of Professor Ikonne was a huge setback for the members of the party but that the party is blessed with sufficient resilience and strenght to deal with the setback and bounce back to win the 2023 elections.

The governor thanked the National Leadership of the party for their show of support and solidarity with the Abia State Chapter at this trying moment, assuring that the Abia PDP shall rise from the ashes of the current despair to record a massive victory at the elections, adding that the PDP remains the party of choice in the State. Ikpeazu told the delegation that the PDP remains the largest reservoir of human resources in the politics of Abia State. Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Deputy National Chairman, North of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum told the Governor that the delegation was in the State, first to condole with the Governor, party members and the entire people of Abia State on the death of Professor Uche Ikonne and, the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming elections in March.

 

